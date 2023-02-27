Permit approval paves the way for asphalt plant. The neighbors hate it.

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A permit approval will pave the way for Jones Brothers to build an asphalt plant on Burnett Road by Hoover Materials.

"Stay out of Old Hickory!" neighbor Megan Hinton said.

Metro's Health Department just approved their air pollution permit.

"I feel like they can do whatever they want, the community has spoken against this, very clear against this, and then you’ve got a company that’s already been investigated for fraud, and we’re just supposed to trust them on their work?" Hinton said.

Hinton has health concerns too.

"It’s going to depreciate the value of the property around here. The traffic that it’s going to bring in with the trucks — we’ve already got enough trucks out here going to Hoover back and forth," Hinton said.

According to Metro’s Health Department, they reviewed the numbers and everything checked out in accordance with the Clean Air Act. The federal government writes the rules.

More than 500 neighbors wrote to the health department so that their voices were heard.

Years ago, there was an asphalt plant in the area and some neighbors filed a lawsuit. For Amy Elizabeth, she said it’s like déjà vu. She asked we use her middle name instead of her last name.

“Being out on the kayak you could smell asphalt cooking all the way out on the lake," Elizabeth said.

She feels it isn't fair that they're going through this again.

"Taking advantage of economically-challenged neighborhoods and communities is pretty gross," Elizabeth said.

For now, neighbors said they will continue to make a lot of noise as the company takes steps to clear more hurdles.

"Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” Elizabeth said.

We reached out to Jones Brothers for comment but haven't heard back.

