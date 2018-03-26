Perry Co. Deputies Search For Youth Facility Runaways

LINDEN, Tenn. - Two 13-year-old boys ran away from the Deer Valley youth facility in Perry County, sending deputies on a search.

Chief Deputy Bart Rosson said the boys ran away overnight Friday, and were likely still in the area.

Earlier Monday, deputies had closed in on an area around Highway 412 near a state maintenance garage, where it was believed the teens could be hiding. Photos of the teens were not immediately available.

The Sheriff’s office said the teens may have broken into a couple buildings in the area. It's possible the teens are now armed, following a reported rifle theft nearby.

Last month, two teens ran away from the nearby Natchez Trace Youth Academy. They were found hiding out in a hunting cabin where they had rigged a rifle booby trap set to fire on deputies when they entered the front door.