Perry Wallace, Vanderbilt Basketball Pioneer, Remembered In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Vanderbilt University basketball pioneer, Perry Wallace, was remembered Monday during a celebration of life service in Nashville.
Wallace died on December 1 at the age of 69. Monday would have been his 70th birthday.
Wallace was the university's first African-American to play varsity basketball in the Southeastern Conference.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, and their daughter, Gabrielle.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Perry Wallace Memorial Trust in support of the their daughter, Gabrielle.
Contributions can may be mailed to: The Perry Wallace Memorial Trust Fund, 43 Randolph Road, PMB #109, Silver Spring, MD 20904.
