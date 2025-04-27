'Persey, short for Perseverance.' Three-legged dog inspires crowd at Rock 'n' Roll Running's Doggie Dash

NASHVILLE, Tenn/ (WTVF) — While marathon runners rested after Saturday's race, Sunday was game day for competitors in the shorter events at the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series in Nashville.

Races included the one-mile run, kids run, and of course the Doggie Dash.

Among the participants in the Doggie Dash was Persey, a three-legged dog who captured hearts with his determination and spirit.

"He's missing one of his legs," said Kelly Miller, owner of Persey.

Miller said before she adopted Persey, he was hit by a car.

Miller's family traveled from Sevierville to Nashville to participate in the St. Jude Rock and Roll Running Series.

Persey's disability hasn't slowed him down.

"Ever since the day we adopted him, he has been a fighter and he is always, he doesn't let anything hold him back. Steps, stairs anything," said Miller.

While the humans in the Miller family competed on Saturday, Sunday was reserved for the canine competitors in the half-mile Doggie Dash.

"We're super proud of him and that's why we brought him here today," said Miller.

Sarah Stevens and her dog Carter were among the approximately 70 dog-human duos participating in the event.

"I did the half marathon yesterday and she was with me for every single one of my training runs," said Stevens.

Stevens believes Carter has an innate ability to understand what's at stake in the competition.

"She's more determined to get the finish line than I am, because she knows that there's probably treats at the finish line," said Stevens.

Though Persey wasn't the first to cross the finish line, his perseverance won over the crowd, living up to his name – Persey, which is short for Perseverance.

"He's been just a good inspiration to anybody who's ever had any kind of issues not being able to do something and just to keep fighting through it and not let anything hold him back," said Miller.

Organizers said in total, about 70 dog duos took part in this year's Doggie Dash.

