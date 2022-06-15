Watch
Person of interest in custody after deadly shooting in Germantown

Posted at 9:30 PM, Jun 14, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials said one individual is in custody Tuesday night in relation to a deadly shooting in Germantown.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. behind a building on 3rd and Monroe Street.

Police said the male victim died at the scene.

There is no threat to the public as a result of the shooting, police said.

