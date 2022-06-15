Person of interest in custody after deadly shooting in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials said one individual is in custody Tuesday night in relation to a deadly shooting in Germantown.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. behind a building on 3rd and Monroe Street.

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this evening's fatal shooting in the 200 block of Monroe Street that reportedly involved a domestic incident between a 47-yr-old man and a 48-yr-old woman. The man is deceased. The woman is in police custody and is being interviewed. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 15, 2022

Police said the male victim died at the scene.

There is no threat to the public as a result of the shooting, police said.