Person of interest in custody following shooting, manhunt in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The person of interest in a Wednesday night shooting has been taken into custody following a manhunt through a Mt. Juliet neighborhood.

Mt. Juliet police said a 17-year-old and the suspected gunman, also a juvenile, planned to meet up in the parking lot of a strip mall on N. Mt. Juliet Road for reasons unknown to investigators. A detective who was already in the area heard an argument and a gunshot and saw the victim in the parking lot and a person running away.

Officers then asked residents near the Division Street and Mt. Juliet Road area to shelter in their homes as they searched for the alleged shooter.

Hours into the search, police received a tip that the person may have run into a townhome at Hickory Station. Shortly after, the person of interest was taken into custody. SWAT members, K-9 officers and a Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter assisted in the search.

Mt. Juliet police said the victim, who is from Nashville, was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.