Suspect in teen’s killing outside Shelbyville laundromat added to TBI's most wanted list

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added Horatio Lewis Rice, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a teenager outside a Shelbyville laundromat, to its most wanted list.

The TBI shared the update Wednesday, saying Rice is facing a "set of charges," including first-degree murder.

Shelbyville police said 14-year-old Israel Diego Pascual was shot in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry just after 9 p.m. Monday, calling it a “senseless killing.”

Police identified the shooter as Horatio Lewis Rice, saying warrants for his arrest are now on file for the first-degree murder of Israel Diego Pascual and the attempted first-degree murder for Pascual’s 22-year-old brother, Adolfo Sebastion Pascual.

According to police, Rice is also wanted for felon in possession of a weapon because of his prior criminal history.

On Wednesday, police said Tiffany Taylor, also known as Tiffany Rice, is believed to be traveling with Rice and is a person of interest.

Pascual was doing laundry with his family, when police say Rice ran up and shot him multiple times. From what investigators could tell, they believe this was a case of mistaken identity.

Police said they believe Adolfo was also an “innocent party to this senseless killing,” adding that there is no evidence that the brothers knew Rice, nor any evidence that anything occurred between the parties leading up to the shooting.

Pascual was a freshman at Shelbyville Central High School. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist his family and has already raised more than $7,000.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Rice or Taylor, you should contact Det. Lt. Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811.

Police said Rice should be considered armed and dangerous. Crime stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.