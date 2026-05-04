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Person shot by law enforcement near Washington Monument, Secret Service says

US May Day
Rahmat Gul/AP
Demonstrators march as they rally at the National Mall during a May Day protest Friday, May 1, 2026, in Washington. The Washington Monument is in the background, (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
US May Day
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WASHINGTON (AP) — An individual was shot by law enforcement Monday near the Washington Monument, the Secret Service said.

The person’s condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting around 15th Street and Independence Avenue were not immediately known.

The Secret Service encouraged people to avoid the area as emergency crews responded to the shooting not far from the White House, where President Donald Trump was holding a small business event.

The White House was briefly locked down as authorities investigated the incident. The Secret Service ushered journalists who were outside into the briefing room, and Trump continued his event without interruption.

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