Peter Pressman Dies At Age 72

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Peter Pressman, the President of the Nashville Striders and known to many as the "father" of the running community in Nashville, has passed away at age 72.

He was known for his love of Nashville's running community and was involved with training and races across the city.

Many knew him and remembered him fondly as someone who was a huge influence, supporter, and leader in the running community. Anyone who ran a race in Nashville would remember seeing him there.

Josh Furlow, managing director for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon released the following statement:

We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Peter Pressman. Peter was not only an integral member of our race but he was, most importantly, our family. We deeply mourn his loss with the entire running community and send prayers of support to his loving wife, Ruth.

The Nashville Striders posted the following heartfelt message on social media:

It is with great sadness that we must communicate, this morning prior to our long run our President Peter Pressman passed away of an apparent heart attack. Our deepest condolences to his family and the Striders community. This is a great loss to the Nashville Striders organization, as more information becomes available we will share it with our community.

Friends remembered Pressman by saying they would celebrate his life and carry on his passion.