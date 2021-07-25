Petition pushing for Metro schools to reinstate masks mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition wanting the mask mandate to be reinstated at Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Some Metro school parents tell me they want to have mask mandates reinstated especially as the new delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.

"In Tennessee we have one of the lowest vaccine uptakes in the United States which puts us as Tennesseans in a vulnerable position," said metro schools parent Dr. Mary Kline Barnes.

Some parents say another concern is students bringing the virus home to their family.

"Children can pass it to grandma and grandpa on the weekend who may not be vaccinated and even if they are, they are still at risk," said metro schools parent Fanny Sung Whelan, "we can't use old data, we have to look it as we don't know whats going to happen."

Daniel Stafford's 7-year-old is about to start second grade at Lockeland Elementary.

He tells me until children have the option of being vaccinated, he feels masks would be the best way to protect the community.

What we know is we are very close to get approval for kids to get vaccinated in a few months," said Stafford, "as long as we can't have the first best option, we want to next best thing in place."

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced COVID policies for the 2021-22 school year saying masks would be optional, but encouraged this next school year.

Social distancing will also be encouraged, with a distance of at least three feet, and students 12 and up will be encouraged to get the vaccine.

Dr. Barnes believes this isn't enough. While she acknowledges Dr. Battle and the MNPS School Board members for stepping up for students to ensure safety in schools for the 20-21 school year amid the COVID Pandemic, she would like to have the same precautions taken this year with the high transmissibility of the Delta Variant.

Dr. Barnes says she would like to urge MNPS to outline transparent metrics that they are following and what metrics would trigger a mask mandate in MNPS.

Metro Nashville Public Schools start on August 10th.

To take a look at the petition, click here or check out their facebook page.