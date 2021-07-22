Does your pet need help adjusting to being home alone? Try these 3 tips.

THOMPSON'S STATION, Tenn. (WTVF) — As people return to the office, their pets are having a hard time adjusting to being alone in some cases.

At Fresh Canine Training, owner Charlotte Blake trains dogs and helps with behavior issues. She said pet owners should start changing up their schedules before going back to the office full-time.

"You can kind of adjust, a lot of dog training is routine routine routine, and in our experience when you create a crazy routine, you can kind of create anxiety in your dog, just like we created the routine now where we’re home all the time," Blake said.

Charlotte suggested three steps to help your pet adjust to its new schedule.

GET THEM USED TO BEING ALONE: Start spending a few hours away from your pandemic pup so it's not a shock when you're gone all day. "When you do move away from structure you don’t have to go cold turkey," Blake said. GET A DOG WALKER: “A lot of times we recommend leaving things with them so they can stay occupied whether it’s a chew or a puzzle so when you initially leave they have a positive association, ‘hey mom’s leaving, but she left me with this really awesome chew, I’m going to get distracted, I’m going to chew for 30 minutes and then I’ll fall asleep,’” Blake said. USE A CRATE TO HELP EASE ANXIOUS DOGS: "So whether it’s restricting that area, dog proofing your house, or using a crate so they don’t have the opportunity to eat something that may be dangerous to them, or destroy your shoes," Blake said.

Charlotte also recommends exercising your dog before work so they nap during the day. In addition, doggy daycares and boarding places are packed because people are scared to leave their dog alone as they go back to the office.

Even Charlotte said some of their training programs are booked until October. Since daycare might be off the table, it's important your dog gets used to being alone again.