Pets taking pictures with Santa in Lebanon for a good cause

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to take pictures with local pets at the the Tractor Supply Co. in Lebanon.

The fundraiser on Saturday afternoon benefited the Wilson County Disaster Animal Response team.

The tradition has returned, after being on a hiatus since 2019 because of the pandemic although the important work they do hasn't slowed down.

"Recently at the end of August into September we were deployed to Waverly for the flooding and helped with the shelter down there," Julie Hutchison said, "In our downtime we help animal control when they’re overwhelmed like a dog stuck in car engine."

The non-profit is made entirely of volunteers so fundraisers like this one really make a difference.

There was a 10 dollar minimum donation to take a picture with Santa.

If you didn't attend the event but want to donate to the cause, click here.