Photo belonging to couple killed in Kentucky tornadoes found more than 100 miles away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of two tornado victims in Dawson Springs made an incredible discovery on Facebook this week.

A photo that belonged to Jeff and Jennifer "Lulu" Eckert was recovered several counties away.

"When we looked it up and it was 160-170 miles away, I thought how is this possible for it to be in the tornado in those conditions of rain and wind and still be in that condition?" said Kathy Moore, the couple's niece.

Moore said her aunt and uncle were killed by the powerful tornado that hit their town on Friday night. Like most homes in the community, the couple's home was destroyed.

When the photo that belonged to them was recovered in Louisville, Moore was shocked.

"The good condition it was found in (is) just crazy," Moore said.

The photo is actually of Moore's younger brother, Ray. It is an old picture of him in a basketball uniform.

"Lulu was quite the jokester, and our family was notorious for playing jokes on each-other, and I think she would find that quite funny, that she was part of Ray's 15 minutes of fame," Moore said.

The family plans to arrange for the photo to be mailed to them. It was posted to Quad State Tornado Found Items on Facebook, which is also helping find pets, heirlooms, and other items lost, sometimes even across state lines.