Photos: Dry cleaning mix-up turns into wedding dress mystery

This is the wedding dress a Murfreesboro woman found in her wedding dress box that is not hers in August 2021. Amy picked up what she thought was her dress in 1994 from Big B dry cleaners and decades later found out it's not hers. If this is your dress, email Amy: FindAmysDress@att.net. Claire Kopsky

