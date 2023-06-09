PHOTOS: Thousands gather in downtown Nashville to celebrate 50 years of CMA Fest
Are you heading out to CMA Fest? Send us your photos at My5@newschannel5.com!
Sky 5 gave us an overhead look at the festivities as they kicked off on Friday!Photo by: WTVF Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend!Photo by: WTVF Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend!Photo by: WTVF Making history, the Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands opened the CMA Fest on Friday!Photo by: WTVF Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend!Photo by: WTVF Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend!Photo by: WTVF Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend!Photo by: WTVF Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend!Photo by: WTVF Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend!Photo by: WTVF