PHOTOS: Thousands gather in downtown Nashville to celebrate 50 years of CMA Fest

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Sky 5 gave us an overhead look at the festivities as they kicked off on Friday! WTVF

Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend! WTVF

Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend! WTVF

Making history, the Tennessee State University's Aristocrat of Bands opened the CMA Fest on Friday! WTVF

Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend! WTVF

Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend! WTVF

Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend! WTVF

Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend! WTVF

Here are the sights from around CMA Fest this weekend! WTVF

Prev 1 / Ad Next