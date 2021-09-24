What you need to know as Pilgrimage Music Festival returns this weekend

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — After two years, the Pilgrimage Music Festival returns to Franklin this weekend after other big events, like CMA Fest and Bonnaroo, were canceled again this year.

As the pandemic continues, the festival has COVID-19 protocols in place. Attendees need to bring proof of vaccination or get a negative COVID test, but it needs to be within 48 hours before entry.

Brandt Wood, a co-founder of the festival, said there will be five stages at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

“A two-year break brought us a lot of time to reflect and plan, and I think this year will show that what you do with a lot of time which is really dial in the experience,” said Wood.

This year's headliners are The Black Keys, Dave Matthews Band, Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant. The Americana Music Triangle Experience will also be back. AMTE pays tribute to the towns that musicians have come from.

Roughly 25,000 people attended each day of the two-day festival in 2019

On Wednesday, the festival posted online that all their GA tickets are sold out. There are limited VIP tickets still available.

