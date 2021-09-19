Producers of Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival say to expect 'next-level' performances

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — After two years, the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is returning to the Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26.

"[The] two-year break brought us a lot of time to reflect and plan, and this year will show what you do with a lot of time which is dial in the experience," said Brandt Wood, one of the event's producers and founders.

Roughly 25,000 people attended each day of the two-day festival in 2019. It wasn't safe to bring that many people together in 2020, although the decision to cancel was hard.

"We missed last year. We were fully booked. We sold some tickets. And the music industry is still not all the way back," Wood said.

According to Wood, attendees should expect showstopping performances.

"When you see these bands on stage you're going to see live performances that are next level. Simply to be in the crowd at Pilgrimage next weekend and to see these artists giving their all... you're going to feel like the community is rejoicing and elevating," he said.

This year's headliners are The Black Keys, Dave Matthews Band, Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant. The Americana Music Triangle Experience will also be back. AMTE pays tribute to the towns that musicians have come from.

"It's like a restaurant that changes it's menu all the time -- lots of specials," he said.

Tickets are still on sale, but selling fast, with very limited two-day GA and VIP passes on sale online. No single day tickets will be available for purchase this year. You must be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 within 48-hours of the first day of the festival which is Saturday, September 25.