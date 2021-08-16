Watch
Pilgrimage Music Festival to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for attendees

Music Lovers Flock To Pilgrimage Fest
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 16, 2021
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Pilgrimage Music Festival announced it will require attendees to show either proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

Event organizers announced the update Monday, saying the safety of their guests, staff, artists and vendors is their “number one priority.”

For entry, festival goers will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past 48 hours.

With the update, Pilgrimage Fest joins several other live events in requiring such protocols, including Bonnaroo, who made a similar announcement earlier this month.

