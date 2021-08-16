Pilgrimage Music Festival to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for attendees

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Pilgrimage Music Festival announced it will require attendees to show either proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test.

Event organizers announced the update Monday, saying the safety of their guests, staff, artists and vendors is their “number one priority.”

The safety of our guests, staff, artists and vendors is our number one priority. As such, Covid-19 protocols will be implemented. More details will be emailed to ticket holders and available on the festival website in the coming days. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ZpUw6eKXd2 — Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) August 16, 2021

For entry, festival goers will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the past 48 hours.

With the update, Pilgrimage Fest joins several other live events in requiring such protocols, including Bonnaroo, who made a similar announcement earlier this month.