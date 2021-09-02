Pilot program to give North Nashville families monthly payments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Help is on the way for families living in North Nashville thanks to a new pilot program.

Moving Nashville Forward, Nashville Economic Justice Alliance, Income Movement, Center for Guaranteed Income Research, PATHE, Democracy Nashville-Democratic Communities, Gideon’s Army, and Black Nashville Assembly have announced MNF's 37208 Demonstration - Nashville’s Community-led Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot.

Thirty families will be randomly selected from a pool of applicants to receive $1,000 a month, totaling at $10,000 over ten months.

Moving Nashville Forward’s 37208 Demonstration - Nashville’s Community-led Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program sends resources directly where they are needed most.

The group says the program can improve community health, eliminate poverty, and create stability for families facing rising taxes, a recession, and the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Moving Nashville Forward raised $252,000 to launch this program.

They’re focusing it on North Nashville for people with income under $40,000, according to their website.

The program wouldn’t just track income for individual families, but also the impact of direct cash on community health.

You can send your application in starting October 1st.

Moving Nashville Forward will be announcing more details about the program Thursday morning.

