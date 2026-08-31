Pink vehicle tribute parade rolls through Williamson County to honor Dolly Parton's legacy and life

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A sea of pink vehicles rolled through Williamson County to pay tribute to Dolly Parton following her death, as fans came together for a community ride past her home.

Shanna Manley said the event started with a simple social media post.

"I just had a feeling of making a quick post, seeing if there was anybody else like me that has a pink car, pink vehicle that wanted to come out and just do a tribute ride, just honor Dolly Parton, and the turnout has been unbelievable," said Manley.

Jeeps, buses, and trucks all made their way in the same direction toward Dolly Parton's home.

Manley said the response reflected just how much Parton meant to people.

"I think that just has a lot to say about how impactful Dolly Parton was, how much she meant to so many," said Manley.

For Manley, the ride was about channeling grief into something positive.

"What we're trying to do today, bringing people together with love, community, and spreading a little happiness in such a sad time. Bringing people together like she did," said Manley.

The Nashville Ultimate Party Bus even made an appearance and brought people along the road to Dolly's home in a pink bus.

Did you drive in the Dolly Parton tribute ride, or do you have a memory of Dolly you'd like to share? Kim Rafferty wants to hear from you. Watch the full story above and reach out at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com — your story could be part of our continuing coverage of how Middle Tennessee is honoring one of its most beloved icons.

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