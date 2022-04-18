Pipe bombs, weapons, ammunition found in Grundy County home, sheriff's office says

PALMER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grundy County Sheriff's deputies found pipe bombs, weapons and ammunition during a search of a home in Palmer over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said a man went to an emergency room with injuries to his hand and arm that were consistent with an explosion. In response, deputies went to the man's home off Highway 399, where they found what appeared to be a detonated pipe bomb.

After deputies found what they believed to be three more pipe bombs, a search warrant was obtained and the home was secured.

With the help of the ATF, TBI, THP and Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office, 70 pounds of marijuana, weapons, ammunition and $7,700 in cash were also found in the home.

The sheriff's office said the man has been flown to a nearby hospital for further treatment as the investigation continues. No other details have been released at the time of writing.