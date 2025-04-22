Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ director to visit Austin Peay State University this week

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Award-winning Pixar director Domee Shi is heading to Austin Peay State University this week for a special appearance as part of APSU’s new CECA Interdisciplinary Director’s Series.

Shi, known for her work on Turning Red, Bao, and Inside Out, will speak about her career and creative process at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public.

Ahead of the talk, APSU will host a free screening of Shi’s films Turning Red and Bao on Wednesday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the Art + Design Building, Room 113.

Shi, who won an Academy Award for Bao, now serves as vice president of creative at Pixar, helping shape some of the studio’s biggest projects. During her visit, she’ll also lead a private workshop for APSU students.

University leaders say hosting world-class artists like Shi helps deepen connections between students, the arts, and the Clarksville community.

Both events are open to the public, and no tickets are required.