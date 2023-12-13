'Placed in a tree': Baby found injured in debris following tornado

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following a tornado, a Clarksville couple searched frantically for their 4-month-old baby who was later found injured in a tree among the debris.

The Holt Park mobile home community has been decimated by a tornado.

“I ran to the back bedroom, jumped on top of Princeton," Sydney Moore said, "By the time I jumped on Princeton the walls collapsed, and then that’s when the siren went off.”

She said her boyfriend, Aramis Youngblood, tried to get to their 4-month-old, Lord.

"He went to try to grab Lord off the bassinet and the roof had already came off, the bassinet was the first thing to go up but Lord stayed in the bassinet, in the air, like he seen him in the bassinet in the air,” Moore said, “They did two twirls he said, then they got thrown.”

The family’s Pack 'N play is still wrapped around a tree.

“Thank God he wasn’t in it,” Moore said, “He finally found Lord, he was placed in a tree. I swear to God he looked like he was placed in a tree with a gash on the side of his face right here it was a deep gash, but they glued it shut.”

Bud Nelson A Pack 'N Play is wrapped around a tree following a tornado in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Sydney said they had to hike a mile to get out, and Lord was rushed to the hospital with a concussion.

"Lord— he was crying and I heard him crying, and he kept falling asleep waking up, falling asleep waking up," Moore said.

Her boyfriend broke his collarbone, and they're all banged up, but lucky to be alive. "By the grace of God I swear, they survived,” Moore said.

Lord's bassinet is crumpled by their home, a somber reminder of what this family went through. Their gray cat is still missing, the other one was found and returned to them.

Sydney Moore Grey cat missing following tornado



Currently, the children are staying with a family member nearby.

They have a Go Fund Me page to help them find a new home and car as they didn't have insurance. DONATE HERE.