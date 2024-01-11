Plan to fully re-work Main St and Gallatin Pike in East Nashville needs your input

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WTVF) — It would be the largest "complete street" corridor in Nashville once it's built.

This week, NDOT is looking for your input as staff work to put together a proposal for Main Street, which becomes Gallatin Pike through East Nashville and Madison.

Once staff hear from the public, NDOT will craft a plan to completely re-vision the roadway, making room for different bus options like traffic light priority or special lanes, room for bikes, sidewalks, more crossings and addressing dangerous intersections.

"(We're) revisioning that corridor as a complete street corridor that does focus on the community needs. How transit should operate on this corridor, how other modes of connectivity, neighborhood needs...should there be bike lane?" NDOT's Jon Boghozian said, listing examples.

It will likely share a lot of characteristics with the Complete Street on 12th Avenue, between the Gulch and 12 South neighborhoods.

"Taking that holistic approach to mobility on a larger scale, you know 12th Avenue is something we're really excited about and took us to a new level," Boghozian said. "And the community was really excited about. How can we do that to a larger scale and hopefully jump Briley Pkwy into the TDOT-managed roadway and continue that forward."

He says the initial phase will include Main St, between 5th and 10th streets in order to correspond with paving that already needs to happen in the area. Then they later hope to move north.

NDOT will have a table set up at the downtown bus station near Bay 18 from 2 to 4 pm Thursday to hear people's wish lists for the road.

You can also take an online survey here.

And more community meetings will be announced in the future.