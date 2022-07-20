NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Planned outages by Nashville Electric Service are scheduled throughout the week, even as a heat advisory is underway for much of Middle Tennessee.

The advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday and heat and humidity are once again expected into the weekend.

These scheduled outages took place on Wednesday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to noon on Curtiswood Lane and are planned again for Thursday and Saturday.

On Thursday, July 21 the outage will take place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on 10th Avenue North and on Sunday, July 24 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. an outage will take place on Hermitage Avenue.

Information on these outages and their alternative dates can be found on the NES website.