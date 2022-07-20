Dangerous Heat Is Here

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |Low: 98| SSW 5-15

Tonight: Mo. Sunny, 20% AM Rain/Storm Ch.|High: 95| N Light

In Depth:

This extreme heat combined with very high humidity values will take the heat index into dangerously high territory. Heat index values on Wednesday will be as high as 105 degrees across central Middle Tennessee, and as high as 112 degrees across West Tennessee.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of Middle Tennessee and an excessive heat warning for areas west of Interstate 65 for most of the day Wednesday.

This evening, a weak cold front will move across Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky. Rain chances remain low... However, I do anticipate a few scattered showers and storms.

Another round of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will likely be needed this weekend as more big-time heat and humidity surge back in.

