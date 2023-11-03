Watch Now
Planning on heading to ICE! this year? Here's what you need to know!

Gaylord Opryland's ICE!
Cole Johnson
Gaylord Opryland's ICE!
Posted at 9:30 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 10:30:13-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gaylord Opryland is transforming into a Winter Wonderland as they celebrate the holiday season!

This year's ICE! theme is The Polar Express, giving guests a one-of-a-kind experience. Guests of all ages will be able to see giant sculptures, ice slides and tunnels featuring scenes from the movie!

Just last month, we took you inside to see the construction of this magical experience.

A look inside the construction of Gaylord Opryland's ICE!

If you're planning on attending, here's what you need to know!

When does ICE! open?

November 10 - January 1

  • Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

November 13 through 16, hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How can I purchase tickets?

You must purchase a ticket online as there is no-onsite box office. Tickets start from $31.99 Adult/$22.99 Child

Are there any age restrictions?

  • Children 3 and under are free with an adult admission
  • Children 4-11 require a paid adult admission to attend with them

What should you wear?

All guests are given Gaylord Opryland's blue parkas, but you're still recommended to wear hats, gloves and to dress warm overall. Closed-toe shoes are required.

Where do I park?

There are self park and valet parking options. There's signs navigating guest parking lots or you can park at Opry Mills in the lots nearest to the event center.

How long is the walk?

Guests can spend as long as they'd like inside the attraction, but most spend around 20-40 minutes inside!

Can I re-enter?
No, this is one-time-entry.

It's also important to note that this is a cashless venue! So be sure to bring another form of payment.

Are we missing an event in your area? Let us know by filling out our community calendar form!

All submitted events must be approved, which will generally happen within one business day.

