Plans move forward for Nashville's Global Mall in Antioch, including demolition for some of site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans have been in the works for the Global Mall in Antioch for some time, but a new update from Mayor Freddie O'Connell's office suggest demolition for some of the site.

Longtime residents may even remember it was once called Hickory Hollow Mall.

The inside of the mall is planned that needs to be torn down, because every version of a master plan for the mall involves the interior being gone. The Mayor's office says there is a lot of water damage, but the four anchor buildings are in good condition and will remain.

They expect that a master plan will be presented to the Planning Commission by the end of the summer.

Metro bought the property in 2022 for $45 million. Plans to revitalize it have been in the works since the purchase to make it a new community hub for southeast Nashville. So far, plans for the mall property include a WeGo station, that will have an express bus to downtown, shopping, restaurants, artist housing, and a performance art center.

There are also hopes for the property to include a hotel.

Vanderbilt signed a letter of intent to negotiate a long-term lease for a portion of the property for health services, but there have not been any updates on whether that will happen.