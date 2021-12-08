Plans for new Germantown development include murals, grocery store and sidewalk upgrades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We’re only a few weeks away from the new year, and already 2022 is looking like another major year of growth in Music City.

One of the areas expected to see growth is the Germantown area. Developers have submitted plans to build the Hill Center Project.

If these plans are approved by Metro Council, it would be built on Jefferson St. between 4th and 5th.

It's about one block over from the new Tennessee State Archives.

The new project costs are expected to total $93.5 million

New additions to the plans include murals, a grocery store, more retail, office space and apartment units.

Developers also want to add new sidewalks and green space, as well as widening existing sidewalks on 4th and 5th.

The plan is to break ground in mid-2022 — if it’s approved by Metro.

Hampton Crane Service used to run out of the building on the land and the property also had a big parking lot.

We will continue to follow this and update you with any new developments.