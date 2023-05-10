Plans to relocate 2023 News Eve Live Nashville’s Big Bash in question after price hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp is already preparing for its 2023 New Year's Eve Live event, but organizers may have to move the celebration out of downtown.

For the past six years, the event has been held at Bicentennial State Mall Park, but the cost to rent the park has increased drastically.

CEO Butch Spyridon said they were spending about $125,000 on rent, but now it's looking like it could be over $400,000.

He said it's a free and community event. They also don't have the resources to charge and have a gate. To save money, the event's organizers are considering moving the festival to Centennial Park, but they need to hear from the community.

On Tuesday, Spyridon and the president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, Deana Ivey, approached the Metro Park and Recreation Board to get permission to move the big celebration to Centennial Park.

However, some neighbors have concerns about the potential for loud music, fireworks, petty crime, parking issues, damaging the park’s newly-installed $12 million lawn outside the Parthenon and more.

The community surrounding Centennial Park includes housing for the elderly and disabled, as well as many hospitals.

Organizers said securing the Bicentennial is out of reach, but people are split about moving the bash. The district's councilman, Brandon Taylor, said community members have lots of questions still.

West End resident Ashley Ogle says Centennial Park has become a place of refuge for her. Being able to be outside and around the water is a simple way to decompress. She feels like she's still in town with people but less stressed.

Ogle believes community input is a must. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp has also been talking to HCA and Vanderbilt to work through parking issues to use their parking lots.

The past celebration had an impact of about $38 million in visitor spending, and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp hopes to continue hosting successful New Year's Eve Live events.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp said nothing is finalized yet, but they would love an answer from the board by June. The board won't make a decision until they have public input.

There has already been one community meeting.

Community members will have another opportunity to speak out at the next board meeting and at an upcoming Metro Council Meeting. Meeting times are still being scheduled.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Tennessee State Parks about the rates and relocating the New Year's Eve Celebration:

"Tennessee State Parks and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp (NCVC) were engaged in a contract from 2018-2022 to host the New Year’s Eve event at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at a rental rate of $100,000 annually for the first four years and $90,000 for the fifth year. A contract has not been finalized at this time for the 2023 event. The park has had a good working relationship with NCVC and is amenable to continuing to host the event."

It's unclear if rates for all state parks have changed.

