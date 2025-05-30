Plans to revitalize Starwood Ampitheatre site gaining momentum in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Once home to major outdoor concerts featuring stars like Jimmy Buffett and New Kids on the Block, the former site of Starwood Amphitheatre is finally showing signs of new life.

The amphitheater was demolished years ago, but the 65-acre lot where it once stood has remained empty since the venue closed in 2007.

The venue holds a special place in the hearts of many.

“It would get really loud on Sunday nights sometimes when we had church, but that was OK,” said Bart King, treasurer at Mount View Baptist Church, which sits nearby. “I always sat on the grass, and that was really the best place to see the concerts.”

The 65-acre site has seen multiple proposals over the years, but Councilwoman Joy Styles said the community didn’t support plans that felt more industrial than inviting.

“The owner said it was going to be like Lenox Village, so people were excited — walkable, restaurants, a little bit of retail,” Styles said. “As prices increased, that owner downgraded the plan so they wouldn’t have to pay for the infrastructure on the corner.”

Now, with the property under new ownership by Blackstone, a mixed-use development plan is slowly moving forward with strong community support.

“We’re going to have four buildings along Murfreesboro Road here. One will be a performance venue because we don’t have any of those in Antioch,” said Styles.

Renderings of the new development were recently shared during the District 32 community meeting. Styles added that there are no plans for commercial traffic to enter from Thompson Pike.

“There’s no commercial traffic that will be coming off Thompson Pike. Turning off Murfreesboro Road on Old Hickory Boulevard — that goes around the back,” she said.

The proposal must still be approved by the Planning Commission and Metro Council. If approved, developers expect the project to take three to four years to complete.

“It would be a good mix for the community, really,” he said.

Styles said more renderings will be available at the next District 32 community meeting in July.

