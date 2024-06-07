Plaza Mariachi says they are not going anywhere following foreclosure notice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plaza Mariachi is clearing the air after a notice of foreclosure was published for their property on Nolensville Road.

Metro Records show that the property's lender, First Financial Bank, foreclosed on the property and that the property would be sold on July 2.

According to Plaza Mariachi, they were notified on June 5.

They stated that they are not going anywhere and that they've been in talks to restructure financial terms for the location. They also stated that they are not behind on any payments and are operating on a "positive cash-flow".

"We hope to sell the exterior properties surrounding Plaza Mariachi as part of a restructuring and new mortgage to continue operating under terms that are attractive from a different lender," they said in their press release.

They added that the real estate appraisal they received on the property is "far greater than the debt that is owed".

"We have a number of retail shops inside Plaza Mariachi who continue to lease from us and who are enjoying a large customer base," they said.