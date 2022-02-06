Plaza Mariachi unveils new mural celebrating culture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A colorful new mural inspired by the Disney Film 'Encanto' is now on display in Nashville.

The idea for the project came months ago. Plaza Mariachi Marketing Director, Tailah Scroggins, says she hopes the mural helps people in the community feel represented.

"Every culture is beautiful, there is something beautiful and something to celebrate in every single culture and ethnicity group," Scroggins said.

Getting the mural finished required multiple hours of painting in the cold and even through snow storms.

"Most days I had to warm my hands in my car every half hour, and at one point a technician took a blow torch to my lift. Every day, out on the wall, multiple people came by to check out the progress of the piece," muralist Rachyl LaGon said in a press release.

Owner of Plaza Mariachi, Diane Janbakhsh, said she's excited for people to be able to see this new celebration of Hispanic and Latin cultures. She says the mural also took inspiration from the 'Hacienda' design inside Plaza Mariachi.

"It takes a little bit from every country from every one of the different cultures that you find within the Hispanic culture. So of course with this mural it was our opportunity to bring what we have inside, outside, and give people a little bit of a glimpse of what we do," she said.

Janbakhsh welcomes everyone to come visit the mural and use the hashtag #beautyindiversity.

"We're more alike then we are different and that's what I love to do is celebrate how much we've accomplished and how far we've come as a community in Nashville," she said.

The artwork can be found outside Plaza Mariachi located on 3955 Nolensville Pike.