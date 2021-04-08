Pleasant Hill school, assisted living home damaged in storm

PLEASANT HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Pleasant Hill Elementary in Cumberland County was damaged in a severe storm Thursday. As a result, all Cumberland County Schools will be closed Friday so that officials can assess the damage.

An EF-0 tornado hit the area Thursday afternoon with winds up to 80 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service's preliminary report.

The Cumberland County Mayor’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Cumberland County Fire, Cumberland County EMS, Cumberland County EMA, Cumberland County Schools released a joint press release following the storms.

Emergency crews were called to the school around 3:17 p.m. All students and faculty are accounted for. Officials said minor injuries were reported. No one was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Pleasant Hill Elementary, Fletcher House, and the Community House were damaged in the storm.

Emergency Management Agency officials asked that everyone avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to continue their work.