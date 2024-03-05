'Please get someone here immediately': Man witnesses plane crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stephen Jones heard a noise sounding like a tree breaking — roaring even alongside Interstate 40 on Monday night.

"And then I heard some skid marks and heard some emergency stopping and I thought a car accident maybe," he said.

But when he started looking around, he saw the plane and the ball of flame that transitioned into an explosion. The plane was on fire.

"I started to approach it, but as I approached it, I saw the danger level wasn't approachable. It was too dangerous," Jones said. "I feel bad for the families and the people who have perished like that."

It was then he called 911. The dispatcher said a couple of other callers had phoned it in.

"I said, 'Please get someone out here immediately,'" Jones said.

What we know about the plane crash

Five people died in a plane crash on Monday near John C. Tune Airport.

Officials said the plane was experiencing engine and power issues. No cars or buildings were damaged. The plane crashed just behind a Costco in the 6600 block of Charlotte Pike near mile marker 202. The plane imploded, as recorded on the Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras situated on I-40.

NewsChannel 5 confirmed Tuesday the plane was registered in Canada. In speaking with the former owner of the 1978 piper, he said he had never had any issues with the aircraft. He sold the plane to the current owner in July 2023.

Audio communications between the pilot and the Federal Aviation Administration depicted the pilot knew the engine was failing.

The FAA told the pilot John C. Tune was preparing for him to make an emergency landing.

All they heard back was silence.