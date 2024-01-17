Plumes, smell of smoke from massive mulch fire fill sky over parts of Donelson

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mulch fire has been raging at a recylcing center in Donelson for more than a day.

Triune Residuals Management, a transfer station for construction and demolition waste, has been dealing with a burning pile of mulch at their location at 3516 Central Pike.

Many types of mulch can be combustible.

On Wednesday, Jason Roy took us back behind his house which backs up to the Stones River Greenway.

His neighborhood is one of several near the Stones River that has smelled of smoke since at least Tuesday.

"I thought it could potentially be a neighbor, could be somebody in their backyard just building a regular fire, but with the amount of smoke there was I figured it probably wasn't a neighbor, that it was something a lot bigger," Roy said.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, large piles of mulch can smolder for days without anyone noticing. The department said their crews will work to keep this one contained, but property owners will like have to get excavators to move the mulch into smaller piles to fully put it out.

Someone at the Triune property told us they're working on it.