NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was shot at a Nashville gas station Wednesday.

Metro Nashville Police say the shooting happened after two people got into an argument at a Shell gas station at the corner of Karen Drive and Briley Parkway.

Officials say the argument escalated and ended with one person firing on the other. The male victim suffered two gunshot wounds including one in the upper torso.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.