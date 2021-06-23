Police arrest 2nd suspect in Murfreesboro shooting, police chase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A second man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting and police chase in Murfreesboro in March.

Federal agents arrested 28-year-old Dimetrius Raymond Ford in Detroit in late March. He was transferred to the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Pikeville, Tennessee due to a parole violation in late April.

Once transferred to Rutherford County, he will be served warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He is believed to be the getaway driver who led officers on a chase March 14 - the night 26-year-old Carlos Vazquez was murdered. Ford was able to flee from the police until his arrest.

Ford has been relocated to the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee.