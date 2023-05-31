Police arrest man for shining laser at MNPD helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There were scary moments in the air when someone pointed a laser at a Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter Saturday during a safety initiative.

Court documents say Jacob Derryberry was caught on camera shining a laser at the chopper Saturday night all during an illegal street racing bust.

When officers on the ground caught up to him, they say they found the laser attached to a B.B. gun and marijuana in his car.

This isn't the first case like this that NewsChannel 5 reported on recently.

Hector Otoniel, 19, and Jamale Strong, 25, each face three counts of felony aggravated assault, after reportedly pointing a laser at a Metro chopper earlier this month.