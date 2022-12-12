Police: Circumstances around missing Mt. Juliet man 'suspicious'

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police are looking for a man who has not been seen since December 7.

His name is John Swoboda he is 29 years old. Police said he is missing from the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road.

"John left his residence without his mobile phone, identification, cash, or extra clothing, which is suspicious," police said in a statement.

Mt. Juliet Police Department

They think he was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse logo, gray sweatpants and a dark green zipper jacket. He is 5'9", 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know where Swoboda might be you can call the police department at 615-754-2550. You can also turn in information anonymously at 615-754-TIPS (8477) or online.

