Police: Circumstances around missing Mt. Juliet man 'suspicious'

The thing about John Swoboda's case that police are calling suspicious is that he did not have his phone, ID, cash or extra clothes.
Posted at 7:32 AM, Dec 12, 2022
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police are looking for a man who has not been seen since December 7.

His name is John Swoboda he is 29 years old. Police said he is missing from the Triple Crown neighborhood off Pleasant Grove Road.

"John left his residence without his mobile phone, identification, cash, or extra clothing, which is suspicious," police said in a statement.

They think he was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Mickey Mouse logo, gray sweatpants and a dark green zipper jacket. He is 5'9", 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you know where Swoboda might be you can call the police department at 615-754-2550. You can also turn in information anonymously at 615-754-TIPS (8477) or online.

