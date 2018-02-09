NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville police questioned a gas station clerk early Friday morning, as they try to determine whether he shot a suspected thief in self-defense.

The shooting happened around 2:40a.m. at the Kwik Sak gas station on Clarksville Pike in Bordeaux.

The clerk told investigators the victim alluded to having a gun in his pocket as he tried to steal beer from the gas station. The clerk shot the man as he was running away, police said.

A NewsChannel 5 crew at the scene saw a case of Budweiser on the ground outside the store.

Police say the clerk may have thought the man who stole the beer was armed. Police are trying to find out if he had a gun pic.twitter.com/Wv467gjh2f — Sophie N-K (@SophieNC5) February 9, 2018

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police said the victim was conscious and talking, but they had to put a tourniquet on his leg.

Investigators were working to determine if the clerk fired his gun in self-defense. They also searched the area for a gun, to determine whether the victim was in possession of one.