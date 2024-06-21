Watch Now
Police continue search for suspect two months after rapper's death

Christopher Cheeks also known as "Chris King," was in Nashville to perform.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are still searching for a suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a rapper in Midtown two months ago.

There haven't been many updates from police in the case of Christopher Cheeks' death, but MNPD has listed Adrian Cameron on their most wanted list.

Police said he's the one who killed Cheeks outside of a music studio. Cameron, who's just 19 years old, had been out on bond at the time when this shooting happened for the murder of another man in 2021. He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time.

Cheeks also known as "Chris King," was in Nashville that April weekend to perform. It happened in an alley between Hayes and Church Street near Ascension St. Thomas downtown. A man who was also shot at the scene said three men tried to rob them, started shooting and Cheeks took off running.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

