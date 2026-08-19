Police drone bill advances in Nashville amid debate over surveillance and public safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Council has approved on second reading a proposal that would place new limits on how Nashville police can use drones during investigations and emergencies, setting up a final vote that could reshape the Metro Nashville Police Department's use of the technology.

The bill would limit when police can deploy drones without council approval. It would allow temporary drone deployments during active shooter incidents, hostage situations, active searches for missing people, and mayor-declared states of emergency.

Any future drone pilot program would also require a public hearing and council approval before launching.

Supporters say the measure increases transparency and strengthens oversight of surveillance technology.

"I'll email you a CSV of all the reasons why these drones have been used to spy on our neighbors. These are not all emergencies. Are there some emergencies in there? Sure, but there are things like suicidal people. So I guess if someone in our city is going through a mental health crisis and is thinking about committing suicide, they now get a drone to show up to them. That is not what we need. That is not safety," a community member said.

The bill comes as some council members say MNPD launched its temporary Madison Drone as First Responder program without following the public process already required under Metro's surveillance technology ordinance.

During that trial program, drones responded to emergency calls within a 2-mile radius before officers arrived on scene. Officers used drones while responding to kidnappings, tracking suspects, searching for missing people, and investigating shootings.

Metro Police Chief John Drake has publicly opposed the bill, saying the restrictions would limit the technology's usefulness during emergencies.

"Just being able to respond to situations that are evolving, some dangerous. You can see suspect dynamics. You can see maybe where weapons are being hidden. You can see victim locations. It could also help reduce calls for service," Drake said about the program.

MNPD recently wrapped up the Madison Drone as First Responder trial program. Council members said changes were made to the proposal to avoid impacting departments that use drones for inspections, communications, and emergency operations.

The proposal still needs one final Metro Council vote before becoming law.

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