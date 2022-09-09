Police: 'Felony Lane Gang' striking in Murfreesboro with car burglaries

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — While this may look like a normal bank interaction, Murfreesboro Police Department officials said it's a crime happening in broad daylight.

Murfreesboro police said the man in the video is wanted for questioning in two separate burglaries that happened Aug. 21 at the Walter Hill Dam and Central Valley Trailhead.

MPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives warn that a “Felony Lane Gang” is operating in the area again. The notorious group of thieves break into cars and steal purses, wallets and other valuable items often left in plain sight. Call Det. Rice 629-201-5550 w/ tips. pic.twitter.com/1pyFmBNfm7 — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) September 8, 2022

In both cases, the victims' car windows were smashed and their personal belongings were stolen.

"It definitely causes one to raise awareness as to what's taking place around you. I always express to my wife: it's best when you pull up, make sure you're parked in plain sight, well-lit areas, look around you when you get out of the vehicle," Murfreesboro resident Michael Williams said.

Police said what they are calling the "Felony Lane Gang" is back in the area, looking to catch anybody off guard and steal their purses and wallets often left in plain sight.

One simple mistake and criminals have access to IDs, credit cards and checks.

While it may sound like common sense, people in Murfreesboro said they'll be extra diligent about keeping safety in mind.

"It makes me want to make sure that I'm always taking the precaution of either you know hiding stuff so it's not in plain sight, or if I'm at home take it inside," said resident Kayla Boles.

If you have any information about these criminals or see something suspicious, police ask that you contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP.

