Police following "strong leads" in deadly Madison shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in Madison.

Officials say that 36-year-old Jerome Gordon was found with a gunshot wound to his head near the backyard fence of a home on Harrington Avenue. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Neighbors told police that they heard an argument before the gunshot.

Police say the residence is condemned but is believed to have homeless individuals living behind it.

Investigators tell us they are following strong leads, but ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

