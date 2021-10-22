Police ID suspect in deadly Moorewood Drive shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have identified a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting from earlier this month.

Police said 38-year-old Jashawn Jerome Simmons is accused of shooting and killing 52-year-old Marty Adkins on Oct. 3. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Moorewood Drive, located not far from Brick Church Pike.

Adkins had attended a gathering nearby and was walking to his Brick Church Pike residence when he was killed, police said. A passerby found Adkins deceased in the street. Residents reported hearing gunfire, according to police.

An arrest warrant has been issued, charging Simmons with criminal homicide. Police said efforts to locate him over the past several days have been unsuccessful.

Anyone seeing Simmons or knowing his whereabouts was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.