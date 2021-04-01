Police identified burned body found in dumpster in early March as 56-year-old man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly one month after a badly burned body was found in a dumpster in The Gulch neighborhood of Nashville, officials have released the identity of the victim.

Metro police said the body found on March 4 has been identified through dental records as 56-year-old Robert K. Lasater. He was found in a parking lot at 3 Cannery Row, located off Eighth Avenue S.

Officers said there is no evidence of foul play in Lasater's death. Soot found during the autopsy indicated he was breathing when the fire was first ignited. Police said Lasater, who was homeless, was known to be a heavy smoker. Investigators think he may have fallen asleep with a lit cigarette.