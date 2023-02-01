Watch Now
Police identified victim in fatal shooting on Crowe Drive

Posted at 4:41 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 17:42:25-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department has identified the victim from Tuesday's shooting at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive.

Jonathan Seda, 23, has been identified as the man who was fatally shot.

Officials responded to the scene on Crowe Drive at 3:45 p.m. Seda was discovered in the basement of the home after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

An 18-year-old male victim was transported from the home to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 18-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical but stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.

