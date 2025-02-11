Police identify man who died in motorcycle crash at Nolensville Pike intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following a crash earlier this week, police have identified the motorcyclist killed during a crash on Nolensville Pike at Haywood Lane.

The incident happened Monday around 6 p.m.

Austin Harrison, 25, was riding his motorcycle down Nolensville Pike, driving between two outbound lanes at a fast speed. That is when police said a person driving a Honda from the inbound lane was making a left turn at a green light without the green left arrow showing, which led to Harrison hitting the passenger side of the car on his motorcycle.

He and the two females, who were in the Honda, were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Harrison later died. He was wearing his helmet when the crash happened, police said.

The two females also involved both had non-life threatening injuries. However, the 20-year-old driver was cited for driving without a license.

