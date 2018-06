Police Investigate Clarksville Homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A homicide investigation has gotten underway in Clarksville after a woman was found shot inside of a car.

Clarksville Police said they responded to an area along Franklin Street due to a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found a woman inside a car, located in a field near 11th Street.

The victim, said to be in her 20s, was taken to Tennova Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was not immediately identified.

No suspects have been identified in the case. The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective McClintock, TIPSLINE 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously.